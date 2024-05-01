Watch CBS News
Scattered showers throughout the day, drier weather on the way

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A wet start to Wednesday with showers and some storms leading to flooding in spots.

Scattered showers are possible through late afternoon into the evening, most of the wet weather will move west.

It will be drier but warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs closer to normal in the mid-80s. This weekend, the breeze will increase with the chance for a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s to mid 80s.

May 1, 2024

