Scattered showers and storms throughout the day, keep the rain gear handy

MIAMI - Scattered showers and storms will develop across South Florida on Monday due to deep tropical moisture in place. Some of the showers and storms may be slow-moving due to a lighter southeasterly wind flow and produce heavy rain in spots. So, localized flooding will be possible.

Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 80s, which will be slightly below our normal high of 90 degrees under partly sunny skies. It will feel like the low to mid-90s when you factor in the humidity. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 70s with the potential for passing showers and some storms.

On Tuesday, we'll remain unsettled and the chance of rain will increase a bit.

As the winds shift out of the southwest, it will be hotter and storms will be focused on the eastern half of the peninsula during the afternoon hours. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible with the potential for heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees and heat indices will range from 100 to 105 degrees.

The chance of rain remains high for the rest of the week with scattered storms expected daily as the atmosphere remains very moist and unstable. The National Weather Service said this wet pattern will persist due to a mid-level trough diving across the Midwest into the Southeast U.S. and deep tropical moisture around mid to late week.

The westerly winds will heat us into the low 90s the rest of the week and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.

This weekend there will be a shift in our weather pattern as the winds shift out of the east. The chance of rain will be highest in the morning and then storms will push west in the afternoon hours. Highs will be seasonable on Saturday and Sunday.

