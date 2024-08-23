Scattered afternoon storms expected across South Florida

MIAMI - Some showers and a few storms moved across parts of South Florida early Friday morning, and scattered storms are expected to develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The east breeze will build to 10 to 15 miles per hour, which will help steer storms inland and to the west at times.

The day started off warm, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory for Friday due to all the rain on Thursday and the rain expected on Friday. Highs will climb to the low 90s and feel like the 100s when you factor in humidity.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches from 8 a.m. Friday through Saturday morning. Beachgoers should avoid swimming in the ocean. If they do go in the water, stay near a lifeguard. The National Weather Service says "If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. " There are no advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Higher chance of rain over the weekend. NEXT Weather

This weekend, deep tropical moisture will increase the chance of rain. While it is not expected to be a complete washout, scattered storms will develop on Saturday and Sunday. It will not be as hot due to the wet weather and the ocean breeze. Saturday highs will climb to the upper 80s instead of the low to mid 90s. Sunday highs will be seasonable near 90 degrees.