Watch CBS News
Local News

Sanibel Island reopens to visitors as Hurricane Ian recovery continues

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Sanibel Isalnd has reopened to the public
Sanibel Isalnd has reopened to the public 00:35

MIAMI - Sanibel Island has reopened to visitors

Not everyone is happy about the decision to reopen the island. Hundreds of Sanibel residents wrote to city council members about their concerns with letting non-residents back on the island because many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

City officials said any increased traffic on the island would not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation's causeway construction progress.

If you do plan on heading to the island. You are asked to be mindful that the island is still in recovery mode.

The beaches are not open because they're not safe at this point and the city's curfew remains ins effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day, there is a checkpoint in place at the causeway during those hours.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.