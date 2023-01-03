Sanibel Island reopens to visitors as Hurricane Ian recovery continues

MIAMI - Sanibel Island has reopened to visitors

Not everyone is happy about the decision to reopen the island. Hundreds of Sanibel residents wrote to city council members about their concerns with letting non-residents back on the island because many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

City officials said any increased traffic on the island would not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation's causeway construction progress.

If you do plan on heading to the island. You are asked to be mindful that the island is still in recovery mode.

The beaches are not open because they're not safe at this point and the city's curfew remains ins effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day, there is a checkpoint in place at the causeway during those hours.