Sanibel Causeway reopened for truck convoy

FORT MYERS - A convoy of trucks drove to Sanibel Island on Tuesday, the first vehicles to do so since Hurricane Ian damaged five sections of the Sanibel Causeway making it impassable.

Temporary repairs to the bridge made it sound enough for bucket trucks, tractor-trailers, and first responders to cross. The trucks will help restore the power on the island and work on the infrastructure.

Until now, the only way on or off has been by boat or air.

State officials say the bridge will be open for all traffic starting next Friday, October 21st.