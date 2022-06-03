Sandbags distributed at several South Florida locations

MIAMI - Due to potential significant flooding from the tropical disturbance coming off the Yucatan Peninsula, several South Florida cities will be distributing sandbags to their residents on Friday.

Here are the locations:

City of Miami -- will be distributing sandbags at the following locations, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

Grapeland Park - 1550 NW 37th Ave and Little Haiti Soccer Park - 315 NE 62 Street.

City of Fort Lauderdale -- will be distributing free sandbags at Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pembroke Pines -- will have a sandbag site open Friday, from 7 am to 4 pm at the Howard C. Forman Health Park, located at 1001 Poinciana Drive, and at the William B. Armstrong Dream Park, located at 1700 NW 160 Ave. for Pembroke Pines residents only to obtain free sandbags. Residents must show their Pembroke Pines driver's license or utility bill with their Pembroke Pines address. Residents can pick up a maximum of 6 sandbags per vehicle and must be prepared to "do-it-yourself" in filling the bags. The use of shovels will be provided. The site is open weather permitting, and while supplies last.

Pompano Beach -- From 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, at 1660 NE 10th Street (Across the street from Pompano Beach Airpark). The sandbags are free for Pompano Beach residents with a maximum of ten bags per household. Proof of residency will be required.

Sunny Isles Beach -- From 9 AM - noon. Sandbags will be distributed under the William Lehman Causeway, 19160 Collins Avenue. Residents must present a valid, City-issued Sunny Isles Beach Resident ID Card. Limit 6 sandbags per household.

Lauderhill -- A limited supply of bags and sand are available for free and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. This is a self-serve sandbag station. Proof of Lauderhill residency is required. Veterans Park is located at 7600 NW 50 Street, and Wolk Park is located at 1080 NW 42 Way. Sandbags will be from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm or until supplies last. Sand and bags will not be available on Saturday.

This list will be updated with more locations throughout the day, so check back often.