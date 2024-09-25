Sandbags distributed throughout South Florida ahead of possible flooding

MIAMI - Several South Florida cities are offering their residents sand and sandbags to help keep their properties dry ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Helene.

Here's where you can pick up sandbags near you:

Miami-Dade

The City of Miami Beach will be distributing pre-filled sandbags from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2100 Collins Avenue, east of Collins Park and 225 79 Street.

Sandbags will be pre-filled and there is a limit of 4 per household, while supplies last.

Residents will need to show proof of residency.

Broward

Dania Beach sand distribution will be at Frost Park, 300 NE 2nd Street, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Deerfield Beach is providing sandbags to residents until 4 p.m., while supplies last, at 210 Goolsby Boulevard.

Proof of residency is required. Residents will be limited to 10 bags per household.

Fort Lauderdale residents can pick up sand from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shirley Small Park, 1230 SW 34th Avenue.

Residents can also pick up sand at Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 SW 8th Avenue and Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Avenue. Only five bags will be allowed per vehicle.

Lauderhill is holding a self-serve distribution available from 5 pm to 8 pm on a first-come-first-serve basis until supplies last. The Sand and Sandbags will be located at John Mullin Park, 2000 NW 55 Avenue. Residents must bring ID to prove residency.