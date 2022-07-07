54-year-old man accused of film himself shooting at Coral Springs hospital taken into custody

MIAMI – The suspect wanted for shooting at a Coral Springs hospital has been arrested.

Sami Qureshi, 54, is being charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building and one count of introduction or removal of certain articles.

According to Coral Springs PD, it all started on July 2 at 11:55 a.m. when four bullets were fired into the fourth-floor glass window of Broward Health Coral Springs.

THAT WASN'T MINE EITHER Posted by Sami Aman Qureshi on Saturday, June 25, 2022

Detectives, with the help of Broward Health Coral Springs staff, used surveillance video to identify Qureshi.

During their investigation, detectives said they then came across social media videos posted by Qureshi, which showed him shooting at different buildings throughout Broward County.

PRACTICING DRIVE BYS..., ??? AND THERE IS AUDIO UNLESS OVERLY SENSITIVE FACEBOOK POLICE Posted by Sami Aman Qureshi on Friday, June 24, 2022

In one of the videos, Coral Springs PD said, Qureshi was seen shooting at the hospital from his vehicle.

Qureshi was actually arrested by the Sunrise Police Department on unrelated charges on July 5. Coral Springs detectives interviewed Qureshi at the Broward County Jail, where he allegedly confessed to shooting at the hospital.

Coral Springs PD said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.