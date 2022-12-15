Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law.

But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban.

Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide.

While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law.

The 2023 session will start in March.