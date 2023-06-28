Safety stressed for those planning DIY July 4th fireworks shows

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Fourth of July holiday is right around the corner.

For many that means barbecues, a gathering of family and friends, and, of course, fireworks.

While there are a number of professional fireworks shows that people can attend, there are always those who like to do it themselves.

If you, or someone you know, is planning to set off personal fireworks, please remember safety first.

Last year, a Lauderdale Lakes man's hand was severed when a firework exploded.

In Florida, fireworks that can go airborne or explode are illegal throughout the year except on three approved holidays - July 4th, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. State statutes regarding fireworks usage on the approved holidays were changed in 2020.

Even sparklers, which are legal year-round, can pose a risk. They can reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit at the tip so fire officials encourage residents to handle them safely.

Never let young children use fireworks or sparklers as they can cause third-degree burns if not handled properly. Glow sticks are a fantastic way for young kids to celebrate safely.

Thousands of fireworks-related injuries are treated in hospital emergency rooms across the country each year. Most often those injured are teens using store-bought fireworks, according to the state's health department.

Common sense when setting off fireworks can help prevent injury.

Always read the follow the directions on fireworks packaging and never hold them in your hand or stand over them once the fuse is lit.

Light fireworks in a driveway or paved surface. Keep fireworks away from anything that can possibly burn.

Remember to light one firework at a time and move away quickly. Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals.

If a firework is a dud, accept it and move on. Never attempt to relight or handle fireworks that did not ignite the first time.

Keep already-used fireworks away from unlit ones.

Always keep a garden hose, a bucket of water, or a fire extinguisher close by in case of emergency. To prevent a trash fire, soak used fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash.

Call 9-1-1 immediately in case of a fire or burn emergency.