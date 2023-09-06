Safety, security & mental health at South Florida's only HBCU

MIAMI -- Safety on college campuses is always paramount.

Late last month, the feelings of security at historically Black colleges and universities were rocked when a gunman tried to carry out an attack at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville.

It's thanks to security and students who were vigilant who thwarted the attack that was later carried out at an area Family Dollar.

Florida Memorial University here in Miami Gardens is one of four historically Black colleges in the state.

US Attorney Markenzy Lapointe is now speaking out, saying his office along with the FBI stands ready to investigate and prosecute anyone who threatens students at this campus because of their race.

The message is stern. Students deserve to feel safe while going to school.

When one university comes under attack, therapists say it's normal for that feeling to resonate across all college campuses.

At Florida Memorial, they are aware of those feelings.

It becomes the work of campus security and therapists to make sure students have a safe place to live and learn.

Ruban Roberts, Founder of Amplified Community Resources says, "The teen talk on the college campus is how do you remain safe and not bitter. We need to make sure that there's a small segment of society that def (sic) feels the way this bad actor did."

Dr. Gregory Salters, who is Florida Memorial University Dir. of Campus Safety & Emergency Mngt. adds, "They're coming here to be safe and here at Florida Memorial, we have what we have is a single point entry. We have one way to come into our school so we do that because that also gives you a sense of comfort because it's just like being in your business or being in your home when you come here you feel comfortable therefore you are able to perform at your best."

Campus officials say they have a working relationship with local, state, and when needed federal officials. Making improvements as technology improves is ongoing and resources to make those changes are always welcomed.

There are therapists and counselors on campus for anyone who ever needs to talk. Officials say all a student has to do is ask.