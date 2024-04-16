Ryan Weathers strikes out a career-high 10 as Marlins beat Giants 6-3

Ryan Weathers struck out a career-high 10 before departing because of cramps in his left hand, and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Weathers (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. The left-hander warmed up for the seventh, but was replaced by Burch Smith.

Luis Arraez had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who improved to 4-14. Josh Bell also had two hits and scored a run.

Miami can earn its first series win of the season with a victory on Tuesday night.

Matt Chapman homered for San Francisco, which had won two of three. Jordan Hicks permitted two runs and three hits in five innings.

Miami went ahead to stay with three runs in the sixth against Ryan Walker (1-2) and Taylor Rogers. Bell scampered home when Tim Anderson bounced into a fielder's choice. Arraez then made it 5-2 with a two-run single.

San Francisco got one back on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s RBI single off Smith in the seventh. But Nick Gordon responded with a run-scoring single for Miami in the bottom half.

Calvin Faucher got Wilmer Flores to ground into a double play in the seventh, and then worked the eighth. Tanner Scott handled the ninth for his second save.

The Giants jumped in front on Chapman's solo drive in the second. It was Chapman's fourth homer.

Flores added an RBI double in the third, but Miami tied it at 2 in the fourth. Bryan De La Cruz doubled in Arraez, and then stole third and raced home on a fielder's choice grounder hit by Jesús Sánchez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Placed C Christian Bethancourt (viral illness) on the 10-day injured list and promoted C Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Jacksonville. ... LHP A.J. Puk (illness) was scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday, but his next outing is now targeted for Thursday's series opener at the Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

RHP Keaton Winn (0-3, 5.06 ERA) will start for the Giants on Wednesday against Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 4.80 ERA).

