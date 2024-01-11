Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas touts more than 40 restaurants, bars, "something for everyone"

MIAMI - With 20 decks at nearly 1,200 feet long, Royal Caribbean touts the Icon of the Seas as having something for everyone.

"There's so many experiences and venues for people," said Jay Schneider. He is Royal Caribbean's Chief Product Innovation Officer.

"There's more than 40 restaurants and bars, 23 we've never done before. 15 new water experiences, new shows. This is, again, the best family vacation in the world," Schneider said.

There are 8 neighborhoods, or themed areas, on board — like the Aquadome, it's and all glass venue with great views. Central Park is the place for drinks, music and food. Thrill Island has the largest water park at sea — and there Crown's Edge, for the daredevil.

Icon of the Seas cruised to PortMiami. CBS News Miami

"Crown's Edge that allows you to dangle in suspension over the ocean 155 feet above the water," Schneider explains.

And there's Surfside, a neighborhood created specifically for young families. It includes the uber-exclusive Ultimate Family Townhouse. "It is a 3-story suite with a slide that connects the top two floors and has direct access to Surfside. It has its own game room, it's own movie room," Schneider said.

The Icon of the Seas can hold up to 7,500 guests with 2,400 crew.

"For the local economy, getting the Icon of the Seas is huge," said Mychal Milian. He is a Professor of Lodging at FIU. He said with Miami being the cruise capital of the world, welcoming 7.3 million cruisers last year — Icon of the Seas will bring in thousands more every week. "That's 7,600 people coming through the port of Miami, flying into our airports, staying in our hotels. Dining at our restaurants, shopping in our stores. It's it's gonna be great for the city," he said.

Icon of the Seas sets sail for its maiden voyage on January 27th. The itineraries will include both the eastern and western Caribbean. It will be based at Port Miami all year.