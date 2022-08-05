Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings."

Here is what they said:

• Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer.

• Unvaccinated children will still need to show a test result to board all sailings, regardless of length. However, they will not need to test again at the terminal.

• Guests will now have the same test standard, regardless of vaccination status: You can show a negative test result from a supervised PCR or antigen test taken within the 3 days before your boarding day. Learn more.

• This revision does not apply to guests whose itinerary visits Canada or Bermuda. They will still need to follow our current testing protocols until further notice.

Additionally, they said they are continuing to work with their destination partners to evolve and finalize other travel protocols.