Royal Caribbean expanding "satellites of the sea" program

MIAMI - In honor of World Oceans Day (June 8th), the Royal Caribbean Group is renewing its support for OceanScope, a "satellites of the sea" oceanic data collection program conducted with NASA, NOAA, and the University of Miami.

The cruise line said the public-private partnership has helped revolutionize what scientists know about ocean temperatures and is impacting ocean climate strategy around the world, including how governments can best predict and respond to climate events.

OceanScope is an open-source data collection program conducted by meteorological instruments placed on Royal Caribbean Group ships that travel around the world.

"Taking science, using the best platforms we have that are able to travel the world and really capture the data to inform science. People always want to talk about, well this data is only taken in a short period of time. We have data taken over 20 years," said Royal Caribbean VP Nick Rose.

OceanScope has played a critical role in providing vital and valuable open-source data for scientists through access to oceanographic and meteorological instruments onboard four Royal Caribbean Gropu ships. The cruise company intends to add these instruments to additional ships, expanding its real-time data collection from oceans and seas around the world.