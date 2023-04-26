Watch CBS News
Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger goes overboard on trip to Hawaii

By Aliza Chasan

A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship went overboard during a trip from Australia to Hawaii, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to CBS News. 

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said the ship's crew is working with local authorities on search and rescue operations. Quantum of the Seas left Brisbane on April 12, and was scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on April 28.

A passenger on Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas went overboard. Joshua Reynolds/Facebook

The cruise line has not specified when or where the ship was when the guest went overboard. A passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas posted about the incident on social media early on Wednesday. 

"Three medical emergencies and now a man overboard," passenger Joshua Reynolds wrote on Facebook. "We have slowed down and are now turning around. Hope they are found."

CBS News has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Australian officials.    

In December, a cruise passenger died after falling from the MSC Meraviglia, about 18 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral, Florida. 

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBS News.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

