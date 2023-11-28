Rosalynn Carter to be honored in service today attended by Bidens, former first ladies

First ladies to attend Carter memorial Biden, Clinton, first ladies to attend Rosalynn Carter memorial service in Atlanta 02:06

Humanitarian and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be honored at a tribute service in Georgia on Tuesday that her husband former President Jimmy Carter is expected to attend, along with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and all the living former first ladies.

Rosalynn Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96. Jimmy Carter, her husband of 77 years who turned 99 last month, was by her side in her final moments, her son said last week.

While Jimmy Carter is expected to attend Tuesday's service, his own health has been precarious and he entered hospice care in February. His son told The Washington Post last week that he had to have a new suit made since none of his suits fit him due to his declining health.

The couple have four children and 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers, the Carter Center said.

A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, during the public repose. Brynn Anderson / AP

Various family members are expected to play key roles in Tuesday's service, and the service will also feature some of her favorite music performed by artists she loved, including pianist David Osborne, ASO Chamber Chorus and family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Mr. Biden departed the White House on Tuesday morning for the service. First lady Jill Biden will be joined by all the living first ladies — Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Former President Bill Clinton is also attending.

There will be a funeral procession Wednesday to Maranatha Baptist Church, where a funeral service will take place for friends and family. Her casket will then be transferred to a hearse that will then head to the Carter family residence for private interment.

Rosalynn Carter lay in repose on Monday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where members of the public were invited to pay their respects. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, which both Jimmy and Rosalynn attended.