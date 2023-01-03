Watch CBS News
Gov. DeSantis to be sworn in for a second term

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in Tuesday after winning re-election in November by the widest margin in a Florida gubernatorial race in 40 years.

The governor carried the state by nearly 20 points on election day against former Governor Charlie Crist, bringing in more than four and a half million votes.

DeSantis will take the oath of office for his second term around 11 a.m. on the steps of the historic Old Capitol building.

DeSantis is a favorite to run for the GOP nomination in 2024 behind former President Donald Trump, who made his White House bid official back in November. 

