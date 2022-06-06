Gov. Ron DeSantis announces extra money for urban search & rescue teams

JACKSONVILLE – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday extra money for urban search and rescue teams.

An additional $10 million is in the state budget for things like equipment updates, service costs and maintenance.

"These teams provide great assistance when you have major events. They also aid in infrastructure restoration – they can work with emergency road clearance teams and utility crews to pave a path for communities to make repairs, particularly when you have these life-saving actions that depend on that."

The governor also announced a $1,000 bonus for each firefighter in the state.