Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate for Florida governor tonight: How to watch

WEST PALM BEACH: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger will face off tonight in their only live, televised debate.

You can watch the debate on-air by turning on CBS 4 at 7 p.m. or watching the CBSMiami.com livestream.

The debate will feature incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. CBS 4

DeSantis and Crist were originally scheduled to debate in Fort Pierce on October 12, but it had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

There has been limited interaction between the two candidates in the weeks since Crist secured his party's nomination for governor over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a late August primary.

This will be the last and only debate for Crist to get in front of a statewide and national audience.

DeSantis clearly has the fundraising edge.

Through the end of September, DeSantis had $106 million on hand to Crist's $5 million.