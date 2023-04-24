Rising sea level impacting South Florida

MIAMI - Seas are rising and that can not only impact South Florida's coastline but inland areas as well.

It's barely noticeable from year to year.

"Indeed it has changed by about 3mm per year," said Robert Molleda, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Miami office.

Data they collect measures the sea level rise.

"Again it doesn't seem like a lot but if you extended that out over 50-100 years we're talking almost a foot of increase over 100 years," said Molleda.

Another concern is the rate at which the sea level is rising which is increasing. This is leading to more and more flooding events.

"Something that maybe 40 years ago would not have caused tidal flooding, just these extra few inches could make the difference of no flooding, or water getting up over sea walls," said Molleda.

But that flooding is not just confined to the coast. Inland areas also see extended periods of flooding due to higher sea levels.

"A lot of that could be better reporting, more knowledge of what's going on out there, but at the same time, we know sea levels have increased. It makes sense," said Molleda.

Inland areas drain floodwaters through canals that lead to the sea. Tropical Storm Eta in 2020 flooded those areas but the higher seas would not let the water drain as fast. This is a problem that will continue as drainage canals remain closed more frequently and longer given the current forecast trends.

Another issue is with septic tanks, specifically the drainage part of the system. Dry ground is needed for it to work properly, but with a rising water table that dry ground is no longer dry. Septic systems can no longer work properly and can even release contaminated water into local waterways due to the wet ground.

"There are different confidence in these model projections, these are used by local officials to make long-term planning decisions," said Molleda.

These decisions lead to solutions like better pumps and elevated roads, but it takes time and money. The reality, for now, is that South Florida will continue to see increased impacts along the coast, inland, and even underground.