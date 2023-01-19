Sen. Scott says Biden adminstration needs tougher immigration enforcement

MARATHON - US Senator Rick Scott was joined by Monroe Co. Sheriff Rick Ramsay during a trip to the Florida Keys on Thursday where both men agreed that a stronger plan of action was needed to curb the surge of migrants coming from Cuba and Haiti.

Both expressed their gratitude that there are more resources being used by agencies like the Coast Guard and US Border Patrol to help in the interception of the migrants.

There were several landings in the Keys over the January 1st holiday weekend involving hundreds of migrants. On January 6th, Gov. Ron Desantis activated the US National Guard to assist the front-line agencies.

However, Scott said the Biden administration needs to do more.

"The Biden administration, what they have to do is be clear they we going to enforce our immigration laws. We are going to enforce our asylum laws, we're going to secure our borders," he said.

The senator said he feels the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.

"What I know about Cuba is nothing is getting better. The numbers are staggering. About two percent of the population has left the country. Most are coming through the southern border and many, as you know, are coming through South Florida because they have friends and relatives here," said Scott.

"We want to send a message out to these third-world countries about the changes in the policy now which no longer allows you to come here and be released. People should realize if they come here they are going to be put in secure detention and sent back to their country. We want people to know that before they try to come here so they can make that decision whether the trip is worthwhile," said Ramsay.

In recent days, the number of migrants arriving in the Keys has dropped. But with continuing food shortages and economic problems, like soaring inflation, in Cuba, Scott sees no let up anytime soon in the number of migrants trying to make it to the US.