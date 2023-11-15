Rick Case inducted posthumously Into Florida Automobile Dealers Association Hall of Fame

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Local automobile dealer Rick Case has been inducted posthumously into the Florida Automobile Dealers Association..

Case was 77 years old when he died in 2020 after losing a battle with cancer, according to officials. But his charitable good works continue through the activities of several South Florida groups.

The FADA Hall of Fame induction was done to honor and recognize Case's achievements.

Case grew his vehicle dealership, transforming it into a powerhouse company that was kickstarted with his idea in 1996 to roll out a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty for Hyundai vehicles.

This concept became a standard warranty for numerous manufacturers, revolutionizing the industry's approach to customer satisfaction and product reliability.

Rita Case represents Rick Case during his induction into the FADA Hall of Special: Iowna Bednarczyk-Jolley/Hughes Fioretti Photography

Case's entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership transformed the Rick Case Automotive Group into a monumental force, approaching $2 billion in annual sales and employing 1,300 dedicated associates, according to the company.

With his wife Rita, Rick Case expanded his automotive empire to encompass 14 dealerships throughout South Florida and Atlanta.

In addition to being honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer, the Rick Case Automotive Group dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve.

In 1982, Rick and Rita launched Rick Case Bikes for Kids, which has distributed more than 125,000 new and gently used bicycles to children in need during the holidays in South Florida and Atlanta.

Rick was also instrumental in building 12 Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County locations, which serve 12,000 members.

Ryan Case, left, and Raquel Case Travaline, right, escort Rita Case at the Florida Automobile Dealers Association Hall of Fame Ceremony where Rick Case was inducted posthumously. Special: Iowna Bednarczyk-Jolley/Hughes Fioretti Photography

He launched the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show in partnership with the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association in 1991, which has helped raise more than $5 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and he founded and directed the Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance, the world's largest Concours owned by a charity, which has raised more than $10 million for Boys & Girls Clubs.

Rick believed in giving a hand-up to children and families who need it most. That is evident in the Habitat for Humanity of Broward County's 'A Rick Case Habitat Community' in Pompano Beach, which upon completion, will offer 76 homes, making it the largest affordable homeownership community in the county's history.

The Case family is continuing Rick's charitable work. In 2023, the family established the Rita & Rick Case Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward to ensure support for initiatives that have the greatest impact on children, families, education and healthcare.