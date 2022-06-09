$10,000 reward offered in theft of USPS truck stolen in West Hollywood

MIAMI - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who stole a United States Postal Service truck from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office.

Authorities said the truck was stolen between 8:30 p.m. on June 8, 2022, and 10:00 a.m. on June 9, 2022.

The stolen truck has the number '3309707' written in blue above the windshield area and in the back of the vehicle.

If you should have information on the stolen truck, you are urged to call this number: 1-877-876-2455.