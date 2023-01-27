Retiring Miami Police sergeant trashes superiors during last transmission

MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon.

"You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.

At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido.

A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon. CBS4

"Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.

The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off about police leadership. She also singled out First Assistant Chief of Police Cherise Gause.

"To the chief and the first of nothing, you guys are in denial," continued Garcia. "You think you're doing an amazing job, but in reality, you have destroyed this police department and morale."

Garcia handed in her resignation last week and wrote that she heard Gause state, "Sergeant Garcia is in retirement mode."

She continued saying it was "an attempt to defame my character and my 32.5 years of loyal service to the City of Miami."

Gause was working at the City of Miami Commission meeting Thursday and said she could not comment as the city reviews the matter.

City Commissioner Manolo Reyes provided insight into the next steps for the department.

"It is unfortunate it happened that way," Reyes shared. "There's nothing we can do about it. An investigation will be made by internal affairs. I cannot tell which way it's going to go or what's going to happen."

Miami Mayor Francis Saurez did not stop to speak with CBS4 at City Hall when asked to comment about the dispatch call and the next steps for the police department.

Garcia's resignation letter stated she was contemplating legal action, believing she was "being targeted and singled out" because of her age.