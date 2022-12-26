More retailers cracking down on online returns, charging fees

MIAMI - After a day of giving, now comes the "great gift return."

But this year, there are more hurdles. A recent survey found six in ten retailers have changed their return policies.

More and more online retailers are now charging return fees, typically ranging from $3 to $10. The cost to return an item by mail at Zara is now $3.95, for J Crew it's $7.50, and for Dillard's, it will set you back $9.95.

Experts said shoppers should get used to the fees. Labor and shipping costs are up and retailers are dealing with excess inventory this year. All those returns add up.

According to the National Retail Federation, $102 billion dollars worth of online orders were returned in 2020, that number more than doubled to $218 billion dollars last year.

"About 40 percent of our merchants are charging for refunds, and that's up, it's nearly doubled in the last 12 months," said Jonathan Poma, the CEO of Loop, a company that helps more than 1,500 retailers save on return costs.

"When you start to stack these costs, free shipping on the outbound order, free shipping on their return, maybe a customer acquisition cost of 50 bucks, and you're out almost twice the cost of the return," said Poma.

With as many as 50,000 brick-and-mortar stores projected to close over the next five years, the trend toward return fees isn't going away anytime soon.

"I think return fees just help us see a little bit behind the curtain by making us pause and think about our purchasing decisions and whether we are being wasteful or not," said Poma

Turning a page in how we buy and return.