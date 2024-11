Video shows possible huge explosion at PortMiami

MIAMI -- An explosion at PortMiami left residents scared after they say their apartments were "shaking" on Friday night.

Miami-Dade Fire rescue responded to PortMiami after reports of a fire at a cargo yard. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire inside a shipping container. Firefighters were able to to knock down the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what caused this fire.