Residents of low lying areas concerned about flooding rains from Hurricane Ian

CUTLER BAY - Even if Hurricane Ian doesn't hit South Florida directly, some residents are worried about the heavy rains that could come with it.

It's especially a concern for residents in low-lying areas like Cutler Bay which saw heavy and long-standing flooding after a tropical system just before the summer season started.

"We were up to here, basically up to here, and then the wakes of the cars passing by would splash all the way up to here," Juan Lopez of Cutler Bay said.

Back in June, several inches of rain poured into Cutler and Saga Bay areas.

"I've lived here since 94, it's the first time I seen it like that," Chris Westgate, HOA President said.

That made him realize it was time to prepare for another event like what happened in June again.

"All three entrances where you couldn't pass through, I have a truck and what we did subsequent to that is started a group of people that are volunteers," Westgate recalled.

The team of volunteers helped transport many stuck in their homes, now they've become the hurricane help committee, and once again members are on alert ahead of Tropical Storm Ian intensifying in the Gulf.

"We'll deal with it, my neighbor across the street has his sandbags ready to go in case we need it," Lopez told CBS4.

It's still too early to know where the storm is expected to make landfall but it's enough to raise concerns.

"Oh my hair stands up in the back of my head, yep, but it's what we do here, we try to do the best we can with what we got," Lopez added.

Last time the lakes were so full from rainwater that pumps had to be brought in to pump out water to the bay so that the water in the area could drain, this time, so far there are no plans to bring in pumps right away, however local leaders are working with county partners to make sure they'll get them if needed.



