Residents of flood prone areas readying for Hurricane Ian rainfall

MIAMI - As South Florida braces for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian, a community that flooded back in June following a tropical system is preparing to prevent severe localized flooding.

The Saga Bay community located in Cutler Bay was inundated with rainfall causing Saga Bay Lake to breach its banks, sending tens of thousands of gallons of water into the surrounding area back in June.

While South Florida is no longer in the cone of concern, county officials encourage residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding to have a plan.

"It's been hurricane season for a while now and I know we have a lot of newcomers who haven't really experienced a storm before. So we want to just emphasize to them, we're watching we have really good projections," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

While Ian is expected to bring rain to South Florida, residents who spoke to CBS4 said they aren't worried.

"Oh no, worry is a sin," said Fredrick McGintis, who lives on Saga Bay Lake.

"I'm not expecting anything more than 40 to 50 mph winds and maybe 8-10 inches of rain, worst case," said Art Fagg, another Saga Bay resident.

City officials urge anyone who lives in a low lying area to have a hurricane plan and kit. Your kit should include enough water and non-perishable food for at least a week. Your hurricane kit should also include batteries, flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and a supply of medications. It also should have plastic, duct tape, and a utility knife to cover broken windows.