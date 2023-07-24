Residents desperate for solutions after rats, mold, leaks plague Opa-locka apartment building

OPA-LOCKA- Infestations of all kinds are plaguing the Glorieta Gardens Apartments in Opa-locka leaving residents desperate for solutions.

Monday morning, residents piled into the main office of the apartment complex citing issues they say that have been going on for years.

Jasmine Wimes, a resident who has lived at Glorieta Gardens for 30 years, says she has mold issues, leaky walls, and rats.

Another resident spoke to CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones sharing images of mold. That person says they've been dealing with health complications, and she's been out of work because of it.

Wimes says there were supposed to be changes at the complex several years ago.

"Everything was supposed to be gutted out. Everything was supposed to be brand new in the unit but we're still having the same issues," she said.

Wimes states, instead of actual solutions she's been moved to three separate apartments and the same issues occurred in each one.

On Friday and Monday Wimes went to the main office for assistance but hasn't gotten any help.

CBS News Miami reached out to the property manager and the City of Opa-locka for a response to these residents' claims, but we have not received a response.