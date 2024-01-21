Residents concerned about development plan in their Northwest Miami-Dade community

PINEWOOD — A Northwest Miami-Dade community is fighting for affordable housing and against a new development plan in their neighborhood.

A protest took place on Saturday at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 107th Street, where residents said they were coming together to expose some of the things going on in their neighborhood.

People who have called the area home for years said a proposed plan to build on Silver Blue Lake would not only hurt the environment but the neighborhood as a whole. The plan would be to build affordable housing on the lake; but, residents said it's not only the potential of building on the lake that's the issue — it's the pollution in the area.

"So, the main concern [is] we don't want to see anymore pollution," said concerned resident Munir Ingram. "We want to see more beneficial uses of what this could be used for instead of filling in a lake for a workforce house."

"So, we want to see people enjoy the quality of life — they've been living here for over 50-60 years," he added.

The group plans to be at the Miami-Dade Commission zoning meeting on Wednesday to voice their concerns about this plan and are looking for it to be rejected.