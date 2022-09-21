Rescued dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Some four-legged survivors of Hurricane Fiona have made their way to South Florida after being rescued in Puerto Rico.

The Humane Society of Broward County arranged to have 30 dogs and cats flown from the island to Miami International Airport overnight.

The animals were being taken care of by Save-a-Sato, a rescue group in San Juan. The group's building has no power or running water.

While the volunteers and staff with Save-A-Sato try and clean up and wait for power and water to be restored, the HSBC decided to step up and help.

"By taking in these animals, it helps free up space at the rescue for animals that may have been displaced by the hurricane and provides a small amount of relief to the staff and volunteers who take care of the animals there," said Mary Steffen, Senior VP of Operations at the HSBC.

Steffen said they hope to coordinate additional flights over the next few weeks since the shelter still has several hundred animals at its location.

The animals flown to Miami will rest up on Wednesday before undergoing health exams on Thursday. They will, hopefully, be put up for adoption over the weekend.