Small plane goes down in SW Broward

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Broward were responding to a report of a small plane that went down in southwest Broward County.

Live video from the scene showed the man standing on the wing of the plane that appeared to be partially covered with water.

Scene
A man sits on the wing after a small plane went down in Broward Tuesday. CBS News Miami

It was not clear if anyone was with the man when the incident occurred.

It was also not immediately known where the plane was traveling to when it went down.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 10:44 AM

