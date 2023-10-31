Small plane goes down in SW Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Broward were responding to a report of a small plane that went down in southwest Broward County.
Live video from the scene showed the man standing on the wing of the plane that appeared to be partially covered with water.
It was not clear if anyone was with the man when the incident occurred.
It was also not immediately known where the plane was traveling to when it went down.
