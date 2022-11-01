Man flying a paramotor helps save woman who ended up in canal

MIAMI - A South Florida realtor on a paramotor suddenly found himself helping save a woman's life Sunday morning.

"It was totally a God thing," says realtor Christiano Piquet. "I was just at the right place at the right time."

Piquet uses his paramotor to get a bird's eye video of properties he's selling.

What he initially thought was an alligator in the nearby canal—turned out to be a car.

"When I flew closer to the car, I saw a woman," says Pique.

In a video he took, the woman was screaming for help.

After landing, he flagged down a nearby neighbor and asked for rope.

"Because I was in the air, I was the only person who could see the situation," says Pique.

After several minutes, the neighbor was able to get the rope around the woman's hand, and bring her to safety.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived moments later to take her to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear how and when the woman drove into the canal.

CBS 4 reached out to MDFR for an update on the woman's condition, and have not heard back.