Watch CBS News
Local News

Republican voter registration edge nears 600,000 in Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE -- The Republican Party of Florida continued in August to widen its voter-registration edge over the Florida Democratic Party. 

As of Aug. 31, the state had 5,206,774 registered Republicans and 4,617,844 registered Democrats, according to data posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website. 

That 588,930-voter edge compared to a 568,051-voter lead at the end of July. As of Aug. 31, the state had 3,785,907 voters registered without affiliation and 297,405 registered with third parties. 

Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead. Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida's congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.