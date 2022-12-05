Police officer suffers minor injuries after being shot in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A police officer was shot during some sort of response Monday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The officer, who was said to have suffered a graze wound, was airlifted to JMH Ryder Trauma Center after the incident in the area of 67 Avenue and NW 186th Street.

Live video from the scene showed several paramedics taking someone on a stretcher in order to transport them to a hospital by helicopter.

It was not immediately clear if any other injuries were reported.