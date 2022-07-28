Armed man barricaded in Hialeah home, prompting SWAT standoff

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - A stand off in Hialeah as police try to convince a man barricaded in a home, reportedly with a gun, to surrender.

Reports of a man armed with a rifle came in at 11:30 a.m.

Hialeah PD said the man retreated into the home after coming in contact with responding officers.

The man, who is confirmed to be alone, is being contained by SWAT while speaking with crisis negotiators.

"The idea to this is to have a peaceful resolve. We expect this individual to comply, and just basically just walk out, hands up, so we can get the help and assistance this male needs," said Sgt. Jose Torres. 

The family of the man, who lives at 30 E 53rd Terrace, said he was upset over a bad breakup. 

More than a dozen children at a nearby daycare were kept inside as a precaution until police determined it was safe for them to leave.

 Anxious parents were reunited with them shortly before 3:30 p.m.  

