Reported abduction investigated in SW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police were investigating a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon. 

Police said the call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m., as they responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.

No other details were made available as police continue to investigate. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

