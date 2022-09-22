Reported abduction investigated in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Police were investigating a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m., as they responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.
No other details were made available as police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
