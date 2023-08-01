Report: Miami-Dade losing more residents than gaining

MIAMI - We have all heard over the course of the last few years about the flood of people moving to South Florida, but it turns out Miami-Dade is losing more residents than it's gaining.

A new report shows this is the county's first population loss since 1970.

High rent and overpriced houses, along with other factors are pushing some to seek alternatives in Florida or elsewhere.

From 2020 - 2022, Miami-Dade lost almost 80,000 residents, this is according to the US Census Bureau.

The population loss in Florida's largest county stands in contrast to the rest of the state, which added more people between 2021 and 2022 than any other state in the nation.

Home prices are the number one reason for the exodus.

CBS News Miami interviewed a woman who moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, during that period of time.

"One of the reasons why... was housing prices. They were through the roof. I was shocked to see we wanted to upgrade and live in a larger house to have family over, I have children in multiple states and it was impossible to buy," said Carolina Jarquin.

According to Zillow, home prices as of June 2020 increased 53% and rent prices also skyrocketed.