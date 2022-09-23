Watch CBS News
Report: Matt Gaetz unlikely to face charges in sex trafficking probe

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The Washington Post reported Friday that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is unlikely to be charged after a federal investigation that focused on allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. 

The Post, citing unidentified sources, said career prosecutors have recommended against charging Gaetz. 

It said the prosecutors have concluded that a conviction would be unlikely because of credibility problems of witnesses, including former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty last year to crimes such as sex trafficking of a minor. 

Gaetz is running for re-election in November in Northwest Florida's Congressional District 1.

September 23, 2022

