Report: Marlins To Sign Pitcher Javier Vazquez

MIAMI (CBS4) - After the Florida Marlins jettisoned second baseman Dan Uggla to the Atlanta Braves, most observers expected the Marlins to target a pitcher with some of the money Uggla would have been paid.

Monday, the Marlins appeared ready to sign pitcher Javier Vazquez, according to the Associated Press. Vazquez, a 34-year-old right-hander carried a 5.32 ERA last year with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees had acquired Vazquez from the Atlanta Braves earlier. Vazquez had a 10-10 record with the Yankees, but was dropped from the rotation during the second half of the season and didn't pitch for the Bronx Bombers during the playoffs.

Vazquez will reportedly get paid $7 million on a one-year contract with the Marlins. For his career, he has a 152-149 record with a 4.26 ERA in 13 major league seasons. He's played for Montreal, New York, Arizona, Chicago White Sox, and the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees had offered salary arbitration to Vazquez, meaning the Yankees will get draft-pick compensation if Vazquez indeed signs with the Marlins.