Report: Florida ranks 48th in nation in teacher pay

MIAMI - Florida continues to rank at the bottom of the nation's average when it comes to teacher pay.

That's according to a new report from the National Education Association, that shows Florida ranking 48th in the nation for average teacher pay.

That is even lower than in 2018, the year Governor DeSantis took office, when the state ranked 47th.

The average pay in the state is $51,000, but it's not just Florida.

According to that same report, national average teacher pay has failed to keep up with inflation over the past decade.

Adjusted for inflation, teachers are making $3,600 less than they did a decade ago.