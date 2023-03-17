Report: Florida Burmese python invasion problems continue

MIAMI - A new report has found that Florida's Burmese python problem is still one of the most challenging invasive species management issues in the world.

The giant constrictor established a breeding population in Everglades National Park in 2000.

Since then, their population has rapidly grown.

As have their appetites for a wide range of animals.

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage. Partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.

It is unclear how many actually live in the wild.

Experts say eradication is currently impossible.