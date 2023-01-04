Watch CBS News
Report: Alarming number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles

By Najahe Sherman

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A new report shows an alarming number of small children have been exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible.

Many edibles come in the form of candies, cookies, brownies and products that can have a strong toddler appeal.

In just five years, the number of small children in the U.S exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible rose by 1,375 percent.

According to the National Poison Data system, there were more than 7,040 exposures to edible cannabis in kids under 6 between 2017 and 2021,

Oliver, after getting sick on edibles, has made a full recovery he's back to his old self. 

His mom Elizabeth is not.

"What's terrifying is I know that if he found the gummies again he would eat them again, which is why it's so important I think to lock these up and have these really out of reach.

Doctors say don't just hide edibles lock them up too.

This is becoming an issue as edibles become more common in homes with children.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 10:20 PM

