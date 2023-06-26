Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy given low chance of redevelopment

MIAMI - While the final advisory for Tropical Storm Cindy was issued Sunday night at 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said that its remnants have low potential, a 30% chance, for redevelopment over the next seven days.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy NEXT Weather

This surface trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and storms more than 500 miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda. This system is not likely to redevelop over the next two days due to strong upper-level winds, but later this week environmental conditions may become more favorable for gradual redevelopment.

It is not a threat to South Florida.

This system is forecast to move northward into the northwestern Atlantic passing near Bermuda on Thursday.