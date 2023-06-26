Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy given low chance of redevelopment
MIAMI - While the final advisory for Tropical Storm Cindy was issued Sunday night at 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said that its remnants have low potential, a 30% chance, for redevelopment over the next seven days.
This surface trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and storms more than 500 miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda. This system is not likely to redevelop over the next two days due to strong upper-level winds, but later this week environmental conditions may become more favorable for gradual redevelopment.
It is not a threat to South Florida.
This system is forecast to move northward into the northwestern Atlantic passing near Bermuda on Thursday.
