"Harlow," Instagram-famous loggerhead sea turtle, rehabilitated and released off Florida Keys

Bette Zirkelbach, left, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, explains the importance of protection of marine environments as youngsters examine "Harlow," a rehabilitated sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, just before it was released into the Atlantic Ocean Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Marathon, Fla. Rescued June 27, 2024, the reptile was found unable to dive, emaciated and covered with barnacles by a family that was fishing off the Keys. The female turtle, dubbed "Harlow" by her rescuers after their daughter, gained over 47 million views on the Keys' Turtle Hospital's social media accounts during her recovery, with posts depicting all aspects of her care including the removal of hundreds of barnacles encrusted on her shell. Her rescue came just in time, according to the Turtle Hospital team as she was on "the brink of death. "FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO) Andy Newman

MARATHON, Fla. — A sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, found unable to dive, emaciated and covered with barnacles by a family that was fishing last June, was returned to the Atlantic Ocean off Marathon in the Florida Keys Saturday, fully recovered and fitted with a satellite tracking tag.

The female turtle, dubbed "Harlow" by her rescuers after their daughter, gained over 47 million views on the Keys' Turtle Hospital's social media accounts during her recovery, with posts depicting all aspects of her care including the removal of hundreds of barnacles encrusted on her shell.

Her rescue came just in time, according to the Turtle Hospital team.

"Her eyes were sunken in, her blood levels were critically low, and she was literally on the brink of death," said Bette Zirkelbach, the hospital's manager.

The first month of Harlow's treatment was particularly intense for the team caring for her.

"We had to test her blood for blood glucose every four hours, giving her treatment, and she made a miraculous recovery," Zirkelbach said.

In addition to barnacle removal and shell-rehabilitating "spa treatments," Harlow received fluids, broad-spectrum antibiotics, IV nutrition, vitamins and a healthy diet of mixed seafood, according to Zirkelbach.

"We were feeding her lobster with honey to get her blood glucose up," she said.

Because Harlow was deemed a good candidate for a satellite tracking device, the fans that followed her recovery on social media can also follow her post-release journey.

"Once you fall in love with sea turtle, it's going to make you want to care about them," said Zirkelbach.

Hundreds of people turned out for Harlow's release as she returned to her ocean home for the holidays.