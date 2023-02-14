Watch CBS News
Rehabbed sea turtle duo released on Valentine's Day off Key West

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/Florida Keys News Bureau

KEY WEST - Valentine's Day in Key West was celebrated with the release of a rehabilitated sea turtle duo back to the Atlantic Ocean by experts from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital.

Dubbed "Port" and "Starboard," the two juvenile green sea turtles were rescued together some three months ago in Lower Keys waters and treated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. Now weighing 20 pounds and 50 pounds, respectively, they were recently deemed to be in good health and ready for release together.

"We have 'Port' and 'Starboard,' two juvenile green sea turtles that were rescued together in November, and how awesome is this - we were able to put them back in their ocean home today on Valentine's Day," said Turtle Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach.

After their rescue, both turtles were diagnosed with fibropapillomatosis - a debilitating tumor-causing disease that affects sea turtle species around the world. Treatment included tumor removal surgeries, broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

Several hundred people watched from Key West's Higgs Beach as "Port" and "Starboard" were carried from the Turtle Hospital's "ambulance" to the water's edge. The crowd applauded as the pair swam away together to spend Valentine's Day in their saltwater home.

Since it opened over 35 years ago, the Turtle Hospital has treated and rehabilitated more than 2,000 injured sea turtles.

