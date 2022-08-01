Registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII opens this week

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins will open registration for its Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII on Tuesday, August 2nd.

This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth - the University of Miami Health System.

Last February, DCC 12 united a record-breaking 4,484 participants to raise more than $8.4M under a "one team, one fight" mentality to challenge cancer and unite the community in South Florida.

Following a $75 million commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in the NFL, the DCC's 12-year total contribution now stands at $53M which funds the advancement of cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology, and personalized patient care.

"This is a big win for everyone in the community and we are grateful to the numerous supporters of DCC 12 who came together to raise this incredible contribution. These $8.4M will directly affect Sylvester's efforts to thrive as a lifesaving cancer center," Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez said. "We are eager to see the South Florida community for DCC XIII at Hard Rock Stadium on February 25, 2023."

With 100 percent of participant-raised funds being donated to Sylvester, the DCC's contributions have gone on to directly impact the South Florida community.

