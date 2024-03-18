Record heat possible in Miami before cold front arrives

MIAMI - Record heat is possible on Monday, the last day of winter.

Monday got off to a very mild and muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

In the afternoon, highs soar to the upper 80s and around 90 degrees. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Miami which would tie the current record set back in 2003.

A few storms will be possible from midday through the afternoon. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward under a limited risk of isolated to severe storms.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Our next cold front moves in Monday night and we'll enjoy cooler, less humid weather on Tuesday. We'll wake up with lows in the upper 60s Tuesday morning and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday morning will likely be even cooler with lows falling to the low 60s and pleasant highs in the upper 70s.

A little warmer on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees. Friday the rain chance is high with the potential for heavy downpours due to a storm system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered storms will still be possible on Saturday. It will be drier and cooler by Sunday.