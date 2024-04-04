"Reclaim The Dream" hopes to reaffirm South Floridians' commitment to Dr. Martin Luther King's vision

MIAMI — Dozens of people are expected to come together in South Florida this week to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream and keep moving toward it.

The 19th Annual Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert — hosted by the Martin Luther King Economic Development Program (MLKEDC) in partnership with City of Miami Chair and District Five Commissioner Christine King and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon — will take place at 6:01 p.m. Thursday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, marking the moment of King's assassination, according to the organizers of the event.

For nearly 20 years, the annual event has become a beloved tradition in the South Florida community. It draws people from diverse backgrounds to unite in a shared quest for hope and solidarity as the ceremony serves as a "poignant reminder" of King's vision for justice, equality and civil rights as it invites people from all over to reaffirm their commitment to these ideals, organizers stated.

"As we gather on April 4th for the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, we join in a collective candlelight vigil, illuminating the path toward justice, equality, and unity," stated MLKEDC Chairman Billy Hardemon. "In moments of introspection and solidarity, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and recommit to the ongoing pursuit of his dream."

The event will feature musical performances by renowned gospel artists, including Grammy Award-winners Tamala Mann and Hezekiah Walker, along with Lisa Michelle, The Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale, and more. Additionally, there will be an audience-participated candlelight prayer moment led by Pastor Gaston Smith with music arranged by Stellar and Dove Award-winner Martin Luther Wardlaw to honor King's legacy and "reignite the flame of hope for a brighter future," organizers added.

To learn more about the ceremony and MLKEDC, visit mlkmiami.com.